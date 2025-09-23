Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Makes New Investment in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 15.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,310,000 after buying an additional 39,211 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,716,000 after buying an additional 88,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. KGI Securities upgraded Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

