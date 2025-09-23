Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE Shares Sold by Covea Finance

Covea Finance decreased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $10,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.5%

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $236.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.30 and a 12-month high of $255.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

