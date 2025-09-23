Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Purchased by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.12.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

