Cordant Inc. Buys 3,345 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,974,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,483,000 after buying an additional 453,209 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $21,190,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 927,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,446,000 after buying an additional 249,195 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,793.7% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 259,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after buying an additional 245,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $13,390,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.71. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

