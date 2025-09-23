Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Chevron by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in Chevron by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Chevron Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of CVX opened at $156.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

