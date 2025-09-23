West Oak Capital LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 23,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $102.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $819.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.98 and a 12 month high of $106.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,737,000.84. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $14,960,635 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.