Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC Sells 95,068 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $140.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.50 and a 200-day moving average of $131.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $142.17.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

