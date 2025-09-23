Farrell Financial LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Farrell Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.4% of Farrell Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Farrell Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $193.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

