CGN Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,008,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,212 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.6% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $40,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% during the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5%

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $43.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

