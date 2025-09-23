Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Position Increased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,008,788.94. This trade represents a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total value of $128,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,576.60. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,622 shares of company stock valued at $105,459,528 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. KeyCorp downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.39.

PANW opened at $208.18 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $210.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.95 and a 200-day moving average of $186.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

