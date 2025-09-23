Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF $FESM

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC cut its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,349 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FESM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,018,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,023,000 after buying an additional 513,009 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,531,000. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,565,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,991,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 323,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,005,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,651,000 after purchasing an additional 272,665 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

FESM stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

