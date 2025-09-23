CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 2,389 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Corient IA LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cutter Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,866,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
NYSE:LLY opened at $755.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $737.49 and its 200 day moving average is $769.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $939.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- How The Weak Dollar Is Fueling These Global Stock Surges
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Recession-Ready Stocks That Thrive When the Economy Sputters
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- 3 Automation-Focused Stocks Flying Under the Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.