CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 2,389 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Corient IA LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cutter Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,866,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $755.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $737.49 and its 200 day moving average is $769.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $939.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

