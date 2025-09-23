Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF Shares Bought by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,881 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 985.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of FNDF opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.