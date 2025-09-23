Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $309.40 and last traded at $309.14, with a volume of 155596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $307.86.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.84. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

