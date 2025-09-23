Fortitude Family Office LLC Buys New Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.8% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned 0.05% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $75.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average of $66.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

