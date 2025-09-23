Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 3,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Arete Research upgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Arete initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

