Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6,216.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $96.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.08. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.04.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $222,646.19. The trade was a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,268. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,214 shares of company stock worth $18,397,457 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

