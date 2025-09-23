Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,223,000 after buying an additional 491,307 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $1,877,760,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,095,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,877,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,373,000 after purchasing an additional 59,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,615,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,303,000 after purchasing an additional 386,721 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $202.59 on Tuesday. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.78 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.73. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.54.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

