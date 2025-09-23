Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Sells 20,776 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,776 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,607.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $130.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.55. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $94.88 and a twelve month high of $130.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.