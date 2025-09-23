Guggenheim Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $90.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IONS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

Shares of IONS opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 0.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $64.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 203,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $12,294,060.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 180,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,858,142.88. The trade was a 53.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon L. Devers sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $192,945.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,849.18. This trade represents a 17.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,841 shares of company stock valued at $28,595,925. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

