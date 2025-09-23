ConocoPhillips $COP Stock Holdings Raised by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,071 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 418.6% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 363 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.2%

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $116.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.98.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Sunday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Melius began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

