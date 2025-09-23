Martin Capital Advisors LLP Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 1.4% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Piper Sandler upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.