iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 115,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,816,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $670.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $644.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $600.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $670.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

