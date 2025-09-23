UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays raised shares of UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

UWMC opened at $6.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -126.30 and a beta of 1.75. UWM has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. UWM had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $758.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Insider Transactions at UWM

In related news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $3,715,297.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,319,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,911,407.04. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586,632 shares of company stock worth $80,264,001 in the last three months. Company insiders own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in UWM by 24.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 43,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. EVR Research LP bought a new position in UWM during the second quarter worth about $4,189,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in UWM by 227.8% during the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 601,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 417,789 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in UWM by 116.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,991,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,806 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in UWM by 93.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,758,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

