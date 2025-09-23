Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.8667.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st.

Get Entergy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,628,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Entergy by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,940,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,531,000 after buying an additional 3,710,814 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Entergy by 964.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,055,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,828,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,687,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,429,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $89.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $64.38 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entergy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.85%.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.