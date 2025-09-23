Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 90 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $256.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $285.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

