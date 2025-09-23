Kwmg LLC Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

Kwmg LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Barclays started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $54.88 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $272,834.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 85,850 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,718.50. The trade was a 4.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,791.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,834 shares of company stock worth $7,350,274 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

