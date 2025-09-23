Kwmg LLC Has $23.41 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Kwmg LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 473,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.2% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Wit LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,154,000 after buying an additional 34,393,493 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,742.6% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 8,864,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,854 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,817 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

