MCF Advisors LLC Buys 1,630 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $53.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.90.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

