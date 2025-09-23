Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.06. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.14.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
