Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Bought by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 26,095.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,081 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000,000 after purchasing an additional 709,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 738.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 759,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,766,000 after purchasing an additional 668,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $217.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.69 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.69.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.17.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

