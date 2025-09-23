1,080 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Acquired by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.3%

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $141.35 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.32 and a 1-year high of $173.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.53.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

