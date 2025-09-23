Family Investment Center Inc. Acquires New Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 234.4% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,059,000 after acquiring an additional 130,946 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Saturday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,328.87.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,227.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $521.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.88 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,211.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,144.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

