Revisor Wealth Management LLC Invests $486,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,466,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,945,629,000 after buying an additional 424,936 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,178,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,147,000 after buying an additional 1,205,165 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,882,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,598,000 after buying an additional 762,871 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,896,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,040,000 after buying an additional 1,199,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,235,000 after buying an additional 49,801 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of OMC stock opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

