Kelly Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Kelly Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Kelly Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kelly Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPIE. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Keystone Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,609,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 34,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

JPIE stock opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.57.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.