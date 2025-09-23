Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 135 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 69,701.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,348,790,000 after buying an additional 2,821,534 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,244,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $702.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $714.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $686.73. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 target price on Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.62.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,558,613. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

