Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.76.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $183.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $4,972,240.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 143,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,747.80. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,109,874 shares of company stock worth $698,280,697. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,029,000. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 83,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,162,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 83,164 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,814 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

