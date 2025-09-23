Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 270 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Narus Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.52.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $161.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

