Retirement Income Solutions Inc Makes New $903,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $72.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

