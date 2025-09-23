Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Bought by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 790,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,308,000 after acquiring an additional 173,379 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 48,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

