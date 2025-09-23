Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.7% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 29.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $293.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.18 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The company has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.73.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

