Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,584.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,193,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,331,000 after buying an additional 2,063,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,569,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,922,000 after buying an additional 1,436,876 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $138,723,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,420,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,660,000 after buying an additional 893,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 1,249,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,862,000 after buying an additional 660,678 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $138.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.56. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $100.89 and a 52-week high of $138.11. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

