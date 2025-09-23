Family Investment Center Inc. Reduces Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Family Investment Center Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

SGOV stock opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.54.

