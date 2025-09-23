Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC Sells 265 Shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF $HSRT

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Hartford AAA CLO ETF worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $329,000.

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:HSRT opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. Hartford AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $39.38.

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

