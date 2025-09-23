CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,172,852,000 after acquiring an additional 447,744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,335,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,278,563,000 after acquiring an additional 505,083 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,568,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,179,153,000 after acquiring an additional 283,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,929,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $209.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.46.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

