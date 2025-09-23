Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 679,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $113,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,723 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 16,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.60, for a total value of $5,118,892.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 110,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,525,478.40. This represents a 12.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,247 shares of company stock worth $22,090,505 in the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.44.

Oracle Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of ORCL opened at $329.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.92. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

