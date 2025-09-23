iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $202.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.84. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $204.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

