Crew Capital Management Ltd. Invests $1.07 Million in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 180,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,092,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.33.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $378.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.05. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

