Revisor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 467,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 35,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.77. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.16.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 313.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.36.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

