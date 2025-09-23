iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 63.6% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $269.83 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $270.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

